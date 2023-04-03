Mavericks considering decision to give up on season?

The Dallas Mavericks may be ready to pull the plug on what has become an immensely disappointing season.

With the Mavericks outside of the play-in spots and down to three games to go, the organization is considering shutting down Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One key reason is that the Mavericks’ first-round draft pick is top-ten protected, so there is little incentive for them to try to add wins if they are not making the postseason.

The Mavericks enter play Monday one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final Western Conference play-in spot. However, the Thunder hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Mavericks are essentially two games back with three to go.

Dallas had championship aspirations when trading for Irving, but the move has not worked out. While Irving has been productive is averaging 26.7 points per game, the team has not clicked, and the Mavericks are a miserable 4-11 in games in which Doncic and Irving have played together. Irving’s assessment of things has not been a rosy one, raising further concerns.