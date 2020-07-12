Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith appreciates NBA bubble accommodations

Several players took to social media this week to complain about what early life has been like inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, but Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

With players having complained about everything from menu options to accommodations, Finney-Smith told reporters on Saturday that Disney and the NBA are providing “good food and good living” as far as he’s concerned.

Dorian Finney-Smith on NBA bubble life: “A lot of teams are complaining, but where I’m from, I think it’s good food and good living.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 11, 2020

It must be difficult for players to be away from their families and not have the freedom to go where they please. There’s no doubt they’re making some sacrifices in order to finish the NBA season, but most fans don’t want to hear millionaires complaining about not being able to stay at the Ritz-Carlton or enjoy meals cooked by world renowned chefs every day.

While Rajon Rondo compared his Disney hotel room to a Motel 6, the accommodations are nowhere close to that. Another complaint has been that there are too many temptations in the food department, but a lot of things will likely change once the initial quarantine period is completed and some of the kinks are worked out.

At a time when millions have lost their jobs, it isn’t the best look for a multimillionaire like LeBron James to be comparing the bubble situation to prison. Finney-Smith currently makes $4 million per year, so he has plenty of money and is probably used to living a bit better than players are at the moment. However, the way he distanced himself from his peers who have complained shows he may have better perspective than other players.