Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell shares one of the big challenges of the NBA bubble

NBA teams are arriving in Orlando and beginning their time in the bubble setting in Disney World. For Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, we’re learning what one of the big challenges he says he is facing so far — and it is something that may surprise you.

Mitchell says that eating healthy will be a challenge. He expressed temptation over some of the snack options.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell compared the Orlando experience to AAU. "I can’t tell you the last time I had practice at 6 o’clock at night." Also said a big challenge is trying to eat healthy: "There’s temptation of snacks for sure." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) July 11, 2020

He’s not the only player to make a complaint about some of the junk food snacks.

The first 48 hours upon arriving in Orlando apparently were more difficult than what it will be like after that, in terms of conditions. The food options are expected to improve, and if players make enough noise, maybe they will get healthier snack options.

Mitchell’s Jazz are 41-23 entering the resumed season, which is good for fourth in the West. Mitchell recently said things are “good” between him and teammate Rudy Gobert despite previous issues related to the coronavirus.