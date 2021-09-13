Metta World Peace takes shot at George Karl for dissing Lakers

Metta World Peace thinks that George Karl’s recent criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers is pretty ironic.

The former NBA coach Karl dissed the Lakers in a tweet earlier this month over the age of their roster. You can see what Karl said about them here.

World Peace, the retired ex-All-Star, responded on Monday by subtweeting Karl. “So I just had a 70 year old man tell me the @Lakers are old. OK,” World Peace wrote.

So I just had a 70 year old man tell me the @Lakers are old .

Ok. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) September 13, 2021

It is not all that hard to tell that World Peace is referring here to Karl, who uncoincidentally is exactly 70 years old. Karl never coached World Peace, but the two battled in the playoffs back when the former was the coach of the Denver Nuggets and the latter played for the Lakers.

While Karl is usually the one firing off shots on Twitter at players, World Peace is now giving him a taste of his own medicine.