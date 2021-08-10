George Karl disses Carmelo Anthony on Twitter

Carmelo Anthony is the latest NBA player to catch a stray from former coach George Karl.

Anthony, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, spoke this week about how the continued pursuit of his first championship motivates him. The ten-time All-Star said that his lack of a ring “keeps me up at night.”

Karl, who coached Anthony for several seasons on the Denver Nuggets, responded by taking a shot at the veteran forward on Twitter.

“And it kept our coaching staff up at night a decade ago when we were stressing the importance of team play and defense!” Karl wrote.

And it kept our coaching staff up at night a decade ago when we were stressing the importance of team play and defense! https://t.co/riomQd667N — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 10, 2021

Karl elaborated in a subsequent tweet, calling Anthony “one of the great scorers the game has ever seen” as well as “a HOFer” whose jersey should be retired by the Nuggets. But Karl said Anthony “wasn’t a team first player or good defender here in Denver.” He also expressed bitterness that Anthony asked for a trade from the Nuggets in 2010 after Karl fell ill with neck and throat cancer.

I’ve said it before – one of the great scorers the game has ever seen. He’s a HOFer and his Jersey should hang in Denver. He Wasn’t a team first player or good defender here in Denver. And it upset us when he asked for a trade especially after I was sick. And so it is!! https://t.co/ZQFUWWraXj — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 10, 2021

It has now been over a decade since the Anthony-Karl partnership ended. But Karl already took another shot at Anthony out of the blue several months ago.

The former scoring champion Anthony is not the only player Karl has tore into on Twitter lately. This ex-Sacramento Kings star has also been a target.