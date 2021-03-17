Trevor Ariza traded from Thunder to Heat for Meyers Leonard

The Miami Heat are adding some help for the stretch run, and they’ve parted with a notable name to do so.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Heat have acquired forward Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder will receive a second-round pick in 2027, as well as suspended center Meyers Leonard. Leonard is not expected to join the Thunder after being dealt.

Once the trade is completed, there’s no expectation that Leonard would be a part of the Thunder moving forward. Deal is expected to be completed today. https://t.co/OXW3dyYiUZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Ariza has not played a game in over a year, having opted out of the Orlando bubble as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder acquired him in the offseason, and he did not report to the rebuilding organization. The Heat will probably have to get him back in game shape, but the veteran could be a valuable contributor down the stretch.

Leonard is currently suspended after using an anti-Semitic slur on a video game stream. It’s not clear what his NBA future holds, but it does not appear it will be with Oklahoma City.