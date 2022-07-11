 Skip to main content
Report: Heat fully focused on 1 offseason move

July 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Pat Riley smiling

Sep 22, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley address reporters during a press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat remain in wait-and-see mode on the biggest possible move of the offseason.

The Heat remain firmly interested in adding Kevin Durant to the roster via trade, and have even put other business on hold until they get clarity on that pursuit, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. That includes any possible trade for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, an outcome that still appears far-fetched.

The Heat’s stance outlines how seriously they are committed to adding Durant. Of course, if the Heat don’t get Durant, it’s fairly unlikely they will attempt any major business anyway, so they are mostly swinging for the fences with this one move.

Any move sending Durant to the Heat would probably be a complicated one. That’s due to NBA rules, as well as Durant’s trade preferences and what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for him. The Heat are clearly committed to at least trying to make it work, though.

