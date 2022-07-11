Report: Heat fully focused on 1 offseason move

The Miami Heat remain in wait-and-see mode on the biggest possible move of the offseason.

The Heat remain firmly interested in adding Kevin Durant to the roster via trade, and have even put other business on hold until they get clarity on that pursuit, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. That includes any possible trade for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, an outcome that still appears far-fetched.

Andy and Sean were chatting at their hotel. Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn't requested trade and Jazz isn't shopping him. https://t.co/vq4eNmtUL7 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

The Heat’s stance outlines how seriously they are committed to adding Durant. Of course, if the Heat don’t get Durant, it’s fairly unlikely they will attempt any major business anyway, so they are mostly swinging for the fences with this one move.

Any move sending Durant to the Heat would probably be a complicated one. That’s due to NBA rules, as well as Durant’s trade preferences and what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for him. The Heat are clearly committed to at least trying to make it work, though.