Miami Heat linked to fitting player on trade market

Some two years after he first eluded their grasp, the Miami Heat may be getting another chance to acquire one talented young player.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported Tuesday that the Heat have interest in trading for forward Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons. Borai notes that Miami was previously interested in Bey during the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Heat held the No. 20 pick that year but missed out on Bey by just one selection (he went to the Pistons at No. 19). Instead, Miami drafted forward Precious Achiuwa, whom they eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry deal. Now one of their biggest roster needs is a long, shot-creating forward.

The 6-foot-7 Bey, 23, was an All-Rookie First Teamer in 2020-21. But he is seeing lower usage this season (averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 boards per game) and seems to be very available. Another recent development on the Pistons front suggests that they may not hesitate to sell off players who do not fit into their future plans.