Spencer Dinwiddie will not join Nets for resumed season in Orlando

Spencer Dinwiddie expressed optimism on Sunday that he will be able to join the Brooklyn Nets for the resumed season in Orlando despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus, but that is not going to happen.

Dinwiddie has decided to heed the advice of Nets team doctors and sit out the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Nets’ team doctors decided to have guard Spencer Dinwiddie sit the NBA restart out of an abundance of caution, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

We learned of Dinwiddie’s positive COVID-19 test on June 29, and he said at the time that he was experiencing symptoms that included chest tightness. Dinwiddie then tweeted on Monday that it had been 10 days since he tested positive and his symptoms were subsiding. He said he was planning to get back on the court if he had a negative test on Tuesday, but doctors apparently advised against it.

Dinwiddie was averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season, all of which were career highs. Nets center DeAndre Jordan also tested positive for the virus and decided not to participate in the resumed season, which means Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Dinwiddie and Jordan will not be available in Orlando. Brooklyn is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.