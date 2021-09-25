Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey accused of felony assault

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, has been accused of felony assault, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reports that Jeffrey suffered injuries while at a bar in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday night. Jeffrey apparently fell and hit his head while at the Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale. TMZ Sports reports that Jordan became combative as security tried to drag him away to receive medical attention.

Scottsdale police officers happened to be nearby for another matter and were asked to come assist. They determined there was a medical issue not criminal issue, so an ambulance was called to take Jordan to the hospital.

At the hospital, Jordan is accused of assaulting the staff. A report for felony aggravated assault was taken, though Jordan has not been arrested or charged.

Jordan’s people told TMZ that the young man was confused and disoriented following his fall.

The case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be pressed.

Jeffrey works for Jordan Brand, which is an exclusive apparel division of Nike. He is Michael’s oldest son and played college basketball at Illinois and UCF.

Photo: A Syn/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0