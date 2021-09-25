Michael Jordan talking to Steph Curry at Ryder Cup gets meme treatment

Arguably the two greatest guards of their respective generations linking up at the Ryder Cup this week proved to be a goldmine of content for the World Wide Web.

Michael Jordan attended the prestigious golf competition on Friday and ran into Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who was providing analysis for the event for NBC Sports. Producer and Curry collaborator Erick Peyton took a picture of the two chatting together and posted it to Instagram.

The moment promptly got memed on Twitter, and many users filled in some hilarious captions. The jokes touched on everything from the two’s mutual relationship with Steve Kerr, the Nike-Under Armour rivalry, and Jordan’s infamous gambling habit. Here were some of the best ones.

“So you see why I had to punch Steve?” https://t.co/b0wDxZv7YL — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) September 25, 2021

“If you take off those shoes you can win 3 more rings like me” pic.twitter.com/voNIPrhnSk — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) September 25, 2021

"Im serious, I can still guard you today. Age 58. Doesnt matter. I got $100k in my pocket and I know a court right down the street if…" pic.twitter.com/6BoDc45DFO — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) September 24, 2021

“I don’t mean to beat a dead horse, but you and Melo….” https://t.co/bLdV4OiWez — Isaac 🇵🇭 (@IsaacSJ408) September 25, 2021

The goat and Michael Jordan https://t.co/xOlczqwn3e — slick (@ericcarpo) September 25, 2021

In addition to all of the memes, the encounter between the two was probably a bit of a peace summit too. Just a couple years ago, Curry called out Jordan as a “hater” for saying that he was not yet a Hall of Fame player. The two got a chance to clear the air face-to-face about that, and the Internet got a chance to fire off a salvo of viral tweets. That’s a win-win all around.