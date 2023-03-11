Michael Porter Jr grabs Zach Collins by neck during altercation

Michael Porter Jr. grabbed Zach Collins by the neck during an altercation between the men on Friday night.

Collins’ San Antonio Spurs beat Porter’s Denver Nuggets 128-120 in a surprising upset. During the third quarter, Porter drove to the basket and dunked on Collins. Porter then talked some trash, which led Collins to bump him.

Michael Porter Jr. and Zach Collins got into it in San Antonio 👀 Both players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/3vH7i0XzY0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 11, 2023

Collins didn’t like it and went after Porter afterwards, bumping Porter in the back. Porter then grabbed Collins by the neck before the two were separated.

The players were called for double technical fouls and got ejected.

After the game, Porter said Collins was lucky that Porter didn’t hit him. Porter said putting his hand on Collins’ neck was a “natural reaction.”

Michael Porter Jr on Zach Collins: “He’s lucky he didn’t get hit being in my face like that.” pic.twitter.com/mCN1L9rHUM — Katy Winge (@katywinge) March 11, 2023

Porter had 7 points in 20 minutes before being ejected. Collins had 10 points in 21 minutes.