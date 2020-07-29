Michael Porter Jr. reprimanded by Snapchat for coronavirus comments

Michael Porter Jr. was reprimanded by Snapchat for his comments about a coronavirus “agenda”.

The Denver Nuggets forward answered fan questions on his Snapchat account Tuesday and shared his thoughts on the coronavirus and the government’s reaction to it. Porter said he believed the virus was being used as an opportunity to control people. Porter Jr. also shared that he never had been vaccinated.

Not only did a Nuggets executive say he was going to talk with Porter Jr. about the comments, but Snapchat took action.

Porter Jr. shared a photo on his Snapchat account showing that one of his postings had been reported. He was subsequently placed in “time out” for a violation of the social media service’s community guidelines.

Snapchat placed Michael Porter Jr in timeout (h/t @Cactus_smack ) pic.twitter.com/MROGoZY8Yv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 29, 2020

This isn’t the first time Porter Jr.’s Snapchat activity got him in trouble.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Nuggets in 2018 but did not play last season as he recovered from back surgery. He is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.