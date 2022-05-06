Michelle Beadle calls out LeBron James

Michelle Beadle has spoken openly in the past about the tension between her and LeBron James, and apparently there was a time when the Los Angeles Lakers star tried to address it privately.

During a recent appearance on “The Sessions” podcast with Renee Paquette, Beadle was asked about the status of her relationship with LeBron James. She reiterated that LeBron doesn’t like her and said she thinks it may have to do with her criticizing “The Decision” like so many others. Beadle also revealed that James once sent her a direct message asking why she has been critical of him.

“I made fun of ‘The Decision,’ and I was one of about a bazillion people that did. … It was hilarious,” Beadle said, via Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily. “And I remember I got a — this was a long time ago. I guess when I followed him, and I got a DM that was like, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off. I didn’t even think about it.”

Aside from her mocking “The Decision,” Beadle said the only thing she can think of is that LeBron and others had parties at the London Olympics and she never attended. Perhaps that bothered James. She has also bashed him on TV numerous times, though she says that was just part of her job.

If you remember, Beadle said last year that LeBron tried to get ESPN to fire her. She joked that she was “honored” to know she is on the mind of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Beadle later said that James and his longtime business partner hold a grudge against her for reasons unknown.

LeBron would probably say “who?” if he were asked about Beadle, but she seems pretty adamant that he has a major issue with her.