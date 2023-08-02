Mike Breen opens up on surprising Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson exits

The 2023 NBA offseason provided a shakeup that most fans weren’t expecting. Beyond the usual superstar trade requests and free agent signings, it was the league’s top broadcasting trio of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson that saw its run come to an end.

The news of Van Gundy’s firing from ESPN came out in late June. A few weeks later, Jackson reportedly confirmed that he had also been let go by the broadcasting giant.

In the wake of the changes, Breen shared his thoughts on his departing cast members with Andrew Marchand of The New York Post. The 62-year-old admitted that he was “surprised” by the decision. He also called Jackson and Van Gundy “dream partners” and credited them for most of his personal growth, both in the broadcasting booth and in life.

“It’s sad because we really thought we had something special and that’s going to be the thought going forward is that we were able to do it a lot longer than anybody ever did,” Breen told Marchand. “It’s something we’ll all treasure, but we just wish it was a little bit longer.

“You don’t expect it, because it was such a great team and to have it completely broken up was a surprise.”

Despite the dissolution, Breen affirmed that their bond as a trio will remain strong “until the day we die.”

Breen, Jackson, and Van Gundy have called the NBA Finals together for the last 15 seasons, including the recent coronation of the Denver Nuggets in June. The group didn’t anticipate that the Nuggets’ Game 5 clincher would be their final call together.

“We came off a Finals that we were so proud of. It was another Finals together and it was really a great story of Denver winning for the first time and we were on a high after it was all done so to come to grips with that was our final telecast is hard,” Breen continued.

ESPN’s plan going forward is to flank Breen with longtime analyst Doris Burke and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

You can read the feature on Breen’s entire interview at The New York Post.