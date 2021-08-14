Mike Budenholzer hoping for Gregg Popovich-like longevity with Bucks

Mike Budenholzer secured his future with the Milwaukee Bucks by winning the NBA title this past season. Now he is hoping that future last for decades, not just for years.

The Bucks coach appeared this week on ESPN’s “The Lowe Post.” When asked about the possibility of a contract extension, Budenholzer indicated that he is hoping for Gregg Popovich-like longevity with the team.

“I’d love to coach the Milwaukee Bucks for like the next 20 years,” said Budenholzer. “So I’m going to ask for the 20 year extension. That’s our starting point.”

Budenholzer, who turned 52 earlier this month, just completed his third season with the Bucks. Another 20 seasons in Milwaukee would put him in the category of a coach like Popovich, who has led the San Antonio Spurs for the last 25 years.

As it currently stands, Budenholzer only has one more season remaining on his contract. It was not long ago that the Bucks seemed likely to let him go. But winning definitely cures all, and Budenholzer may be sticking around in Milwaukee for a very long time to come.