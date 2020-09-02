Report: Ty Lue, 76ers have ‘strong mutual interest’

A favorite may be emerging in the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coaching search.

According to Chris Mannix of SI, there is “strong mutual interest” between the Sixers and former Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue.

There’s strong mutual interest between the Sixers and Ty Lue, per sources. With Wright out of the mix, expect Philly to aggressively pursue Lue. https://t.co/QaeTc2bs3V — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 2, 2020

Villanova’s Jay Wright was an intriguing candidate, but he emphatically took himself out of the running Wednesday.

Lue has an NBA title to his name with the Cavaliers. He took over that contender mid-season and molded them into a title-winning team. The 76ers would be looking for him to do a similar job with their squad.

Lue is not the only one who wants the Philadelphia job. He is, however, the only candidate we’ve heard the Sixers are equally interested in. That makes him look like the leader for the job right now.