Mike D’Antoni reportedly has interest in Trail Blazers job

Mike D’Antoni is looking like a candidate for some NBA head coach jobs this offseason. He reportedly has interest in one particular position.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported in an article published on Thursday that D’Antoni has interest in the Portland Trail Blazers job.

The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts, who had coached the team for nine seasons. Their general manager Neil Olshey reportedly has interest in Chauncey Billups, who is an assistant with the Clippers. It’s unclear if Olshey will have any interest in D’Antoni.

D’Antoni is an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn. He has reportedly received interest from the Blazers, Magic and Celtics regarding their vacancies.

The team needs to look elsewhere after Damian Lillard’s desired candidate withdrew from consideration.

The 70-year-old D’Antoni has served as a head coach for the Suns, Knicks, Lakers and Houston Rockets.