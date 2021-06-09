Report: Mike D’Antoni receiving interest from Celtics, Blazers

Mike D’Antoni did not serve as a head coach this season, but he could be back in that role next season.

D’Antoni is receiving interest for numerous vacancies, according to Jordan Schultz. Schultz mentions the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic as teams with interest in D’Antoni.

Per league sources, #Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni is receiving interest for the #Blazers, #Celtics and #Magic HC jobs. The Nets will grant interview requests for D’Antoni — following the playoffs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 9, 2021

D’Antoni, 70, is an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets this season, working on Steve Nash’s staff. Prior to that, he has served as a head coach for the Suns, Knicks, Lakers and Houston Rockets.

D’Antoni coaches a fast-paced, offensive-focused style. His teams tend to perform well, with players often putting up career numbers under him.

Boston is looking for a coach after Brad Stevens was promoted to an executive role. Portland parted ways with Terry Stotts. And Orlando got rid of Steve Clifford.