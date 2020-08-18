 Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Report: Mike Miller will not be retained as Knicks assistant

August 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

The New York Knicks are working hard to assemble a new coaching staff for coach Tom Thibodeau, but last year’s interim coach apparently will not be on it.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the team will not retain Mike Miller as an assistant to Thibodeau despite acquitting himself fairly well as the team’s interim coach.

Miller took over from David Fizdale in December and went 17-27 as the Knicks’ interim coach. While not great, that’s a lot better than the 4-18 record Fizdale had started with at the time of his firing.

There were some in the organization who wanted to see Miller retained by the Knicks even if someone else got the head coach job. Instead, it appears a well-respected assistant is going to be on the open market.

