Report: Mike Miller will not be retained as Knicks assistant

The New York Knicks are working hard to assemble a new coaching staff for coach Tom Thibodeau, but last year’s interim coach apparently will not be on it.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the team will not retain Mike Miller as an assistant to Thibodeau despite acquitting himself fairly well as the team’s interim coach.

Mike Miller, who briefly rejuvenated the Knicks last season after taking over for David Fizdale, will not be serving on Tom Thibodeau’s staff, according to sources. He’s under contract and there was speculation he’d be retained as an assistant after his impressive stint. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 18, 2020

Miller took over from David Fizdale in December and went 17-27 as the Knicks’ interim coach. While not great, that’s a lot better than the 4-18 record Fizdale had started with at the time of his firing.

There were some in the organization who wanted to see Miller retained by the Knicks even if someone else got the head coach job. Instead, it appears a well-respected assistant is going to be on the open market.