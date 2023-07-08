 Skip to main content
Miles Bridges back in the NBA after domestic violence case

July 7, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Miles Bridges in a headband

Mar 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on in a time out during the first half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Bridges is back in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Friday that they have re-signed Bridges on a 1-year deal.

Bridges remained unsigned for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. The NBA suspended the Michigan State alum for 30 games in April after he pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges made against him by his girlfriend in June of 2022.

The league will be crediting Bridges with 20 games served out of his 30-game suspension for sitting out all 82 games last season.

While a no-contest plea stipulates that Bridges accepts conviction without admitting guilt, the NBA’s CBA stipulates league commissioner Adam Silver has the authority to impose punishment on players who violate the league’s domestic violence policy, with or without conviction.

The 25-year-old dropped a hint on his impending return with a subtle tweet just a few weeks before signing his qualifying offer with the Hornets.

Bridges was coming off a career year in 2021-22 with averages of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He was slated for a massive new contract worth well over $100 million in total salary before he was arrested at the beginning of the 2022 offseason.

Miles Bridges
