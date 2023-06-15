Controversial ex-NBAer Miles Bridges makes big statement about his future

Miles Bridges doesn’t think Miles Bridges is finished in the league just yet.

The former Charlotte Hornets forward made a big statement to his Twitter page this week about his future in the NBA. Bridges used emojis to convey the message that he would be “back soon.”

🔙🔜 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 14, 2023

Bridges, 25, has been shrouded in controversy since ever his 2022 arrest on felony domestic violence charges (right as he was about to hit restricted free agency). As a result, Bridges went unsigned and missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

While Bridges eventually agreed to a plea deal in which he avoided jail time, the league recently announced a 30-game suspension for Bridges (in which he is getting partial credit for the games that he already missed).

On the court, Bridges is a talented forward who averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game over 80 starts for Charlotte during his last NBA season. He was getting interest not too long ago from a big team, and it would only take one team to overlook Bridges’ off-court issues and give him another chance.