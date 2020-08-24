Montrezl Harrell issues response to Luka Doncic situation

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell says he has smoothed things over with Luka Doncic.

Harrell was criticized for a comment he made toward Doncic during Game 3 of the Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series on Friday. Harrell and Doncic got into it in the first quarter

when Doncic accused the Clippers forward of flopping. Harrell then scored a tough basket on Doncic later in the game and appeared to call him a “b—h a– white boy” or a “p—y a– white boy.” You can see the video here.

Prior to Game 4 on Sunday, Harrell shook hands with Doncic and seemed to apologize. Harrell tweeted after the game that any talk of him being put up to it is false. He said he simply wanted to “clear the air from all the outside nonsense.”

“If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said,” Harrell wrote. “Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT.”

Doncic carried the Mavs to a win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. He capped off the best performance of his NBA career with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

There has been no word yet on whether or not the NBA will levy disciplinary action against Harrell.