Montrezl Harrell signs with new team in wake of plea deal

Montrezl Harrell last week resolved the case related to his felony drug trafficking arrest, and the veteran big man has quickly found a new team.

Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for Year 2.

Harrell, 28, was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round in 2015 and has been a productive player. Harrell has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his career. He was with the Charlotte Hornets last season and has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Teams were clearly waiting for Harrell’s legal situation to be resolved before pursuing him in free agency. The 28-year-old was charged with felony drug trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., on May 12. He reached a plea deal last Wednesday to have the charge reduced to marijuana possession.

Harrell will have the conviction wiped from his record after a year if he meets all the conditions of his probation.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in time split between Charlotte and Washington last season. He could be a great role player for the Sixers off the bench.