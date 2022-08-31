Montrezl Harrell agrees to plea deal in drug trafficking case

NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell was charged with felony drug trafficking earlier this year, but that charge was reduced in court this week.

Harrell was charged with felony trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., on May 12. His attorney, Drew Findling, said on Wednesday that Harrell reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to have the charge reduced to marijuana possession.

Findling said Harrell “received conditional discharge at the end of 12 months” as part of the deal, accoridng to TMZ. That means the conviction will be wiped from the 28-year-old’s record after a period of a year if he stays out of trouble.

Police said they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags after Harrell was stopped for allegedly following too closely. Harrell admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in his pants. He claimed he was driving a rental car, however, and that he has never been involved in trafficking drugs in any way. You can read more details here.

Harrell remains a free agent after last playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020. Harrell was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round in 2015 and has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his career.