Montrezl Harrell hints at departure from Lakers on Instagram

Montrezl Harrell may ultimately end up being a one-and-done with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Sixth Man of the Year took to Instagram on Tuesday to post what sounded like a potential farewell to the team. Harrell said that he was grateful for the season he had but admitted that “the road was rocky.” He ended his post by saying, “Thank you Lakersnation and The Purple and Gold Franchise for allowing me to add another page in the book of Trezz.”

Harrell, 27, signed a two-year, $19 million with the team last summer and has a $9.7 million player option for next season. At the time, the deal was widely seen as well below his market value. But Harrell struggled to make an impact with the Lakers. His averages fell across the board from 2019-20, and he fell out of the team’s rotation entirely by the playoffs.

The Lakers also got eliminated in the first round, further adding to Harrell’s disappointment. Few would blame him if he does end up leaving. Perhaps this team that was interested in Harrell last offseason will circle back to him.