Mychal Thompson defends dunk that angered Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook called himself “old school” when explaining why he was upset with Darius Bazley’s dunk on Wednesday night, but one former Los Angeles Laker who played three decades ago had no problem with it.

Bazley angered Westbrook when he stole a pass and threw down a dunk with just 1.5 seconds left and the Oklahoma City Thunder leading 120-115. Westbrook confronted Bazley and was ejected. Mychal Thompson, who won two championships with the Lakers in the 1980s, immediately defended Bazley on Twitter.

I HATE “unritten rules” in sports… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) October 28, 2021

Yeah wen I played that kinda thing nevr bothered me…We shudda won if u dont wanna see THAT happen — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) October 28, 2021

You can see the video of Westbrook’s ejection here.

Westbrook said there are “certain things you just don’t do in sports.” He’s right that it would have been more respectful for Bazley to just dribble the clock out in that situation. Thompson, who is Klay Thompson’s father, also had a point. The Lakers are now 2-3 on the season and blew a 26-point lead to the Thunder. Westbrook committed 10 turnovers in the game, which is probably why he was so frustrated. He and his teammates also got the meme treatment for their latest poor effort.

The Lakers should worry more about finding ways to win and less about opponents showing them up. If they held onto their lead, there would have been no “classless” dunk with 1.5 seconds left. Thompson isn’t the only one who feels that way.