Myles Turner compliments NBA on bubble setup in Orlando

NBA players have had a variety of complaints over the past week about the league’s bubble campus in Orlando, but Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner says it is not nearly as bad as his peers are making it out to be.

Turner admitted that some of the amenities aren’t quite what some NBA players are used to, but said it was more than adequate enough for its purpose and praised the NBA for the effort it took to put it together.

Contrary to popular belief bubble life ain’t half bad. Don’t get me wrong I catch myself staring at the ceiling a couple times a day and the meals ain’t what we accustom too, but overall the set up is straight. Strictly bussiness. The effort put In is greatly appreciated! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 14, 2020

One of the early stories of the bubble has been player complaints, with one player actually saying he’s been told to tone it down. This seems to be the exception to the rule, however, as other players who are fine with the setup have started to vocally express that.

A lot of people worked very hard to put this together and make it work, and many others continue to do so. You can understand why one NBA analyst has no time for those who are going to publicly complain about the setting.