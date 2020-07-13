pixel 1
Monday, July 13, 2020

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon expresses support for bubble amid criticism

July 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Malcolm Brogdon

Some NBA players have readily criticized the league’s “bubble” in Disney World in Orlando, Fla., feeling it is not up to their living standards. But despite some of those voices, there are players who support the bubble system.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who tested positive for COVID-19 in June, is recovered and now in the bubble. He expressed support for the bubble via Twitter and thanked those who are working to keep it going.

In addition to basketball players and team officials, there is plenty of staff from Disney World working to make the environment go. That includes numerous hotel staff workers performing roles such as cleaning and cooking for the players.

There were some complaints about the setup early on, but there are others who are expressing gratitude.

Brogdon is in the first of a four-year deal with Indiana that pays him over $84 million. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season.

