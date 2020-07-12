Jay Williams criticizes ‘tone-deaf’ NBA players for bubble complaints

Some NBA players aren’t completely thrilled with their accommodations in the NBA’s Orlando bubble, but Jay Williams doesn’t want to hear it.

The ESPN analyst posted a social media video on Sunday criticizing some players for “tone-deaf” comments about the bubble. He added that NBA players who are “getting food delivered to them” and “have beds to sleep in” should not complain about their surroundings when many others are having a much harder time making ends meet during a pandemic.

We all have the right to complain but doing it publicly is different issue. I don’t need some of my #NBA brothers complaining publicly about quality of living & food accomodations in a billion dollar bubble during a pandemic. Tell me your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/cm9JARkmO0 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 12, 2020

Several players have voiced frustration with how things are in Orlando, and one even suggested that he was told to stop publicly complaining about the bubble environment.

In contrast, other players have said they’re perfectly comfortable in Orlando. That’s probably the best approach to take, even if things are admittedly awkward and in some ways uncomfortable.