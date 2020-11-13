Myles Turner responds to shade from Victor Oladipo’s sister

Tensions within the Indiana Pacers may be starting to spill over.

Victor Oladipo’s twin sister, Victoria, responded to a claim on Thursday. The claim suggested that Oladipo asked other teams if he could come play for them, and did so while in front of his Pacers teammates. Victoria said the claim reeked of a teammate’s lies.

Pew this tweet reeks……what kind of teammates would just lie like this https://t.co/Yxr8h0q2Ly — Victoria Olay. (@OLAYitdown) November 12, 2020

When a Twitter user suggested that the teammate in question was Myles Turner, Victoria did not deny it and replied with some cryptic emojis.

That led Turner himself to reply to Victoria, saying “Damn, it’s like that?”

Damn, it’s like that? — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 12, 2020

Oladipo and Turner have been teammates in Indiana for the past three seasons. While no real reports of friction between those two have emerged prior, Oladipo generally does not seem to be on good terms with the Pacers.

Oladipo’s contract will expire after next season. Turner, meanwhile, is four years younger and has three years remaining on his deal. Thus, the former is probably much more likely to leave Indiana than the latter is.