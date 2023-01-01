Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers

Myles Turner was not about to let 2022 end without flexing one last time.

Turner and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the LA Clippers on Saturday, winning 131-130. The veteran center Turner was especially effective, putting the Clippers into the deep fryer by posting 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

After the game, Turner tweeted the famous Michael Jordan meme from “The Last Dance” that reads, “… and I took that personally.”

It is not clear if the Clippers were talking trash before the game or if there was something else that Turner took personally. But he got badly bullied by Clippers center Ivica Zubac the last time the two teams played on Nov. 29 (Zubac went for a murderous 31-29 line in a Clippers win). On Saturday though, it was Turner’s turn to do the bullying (with Zubac limited to 27 minutes as the Clippers chose to go small).

Turner then quote-tweeted a post criticizing the argument that Indiana’s “soft schedule” was supposedly responsible for their success this season.

The Pacers had very low expectations this year, and Turner himself has often been mentioned as a likely trade chip in a potential roster teardown. But the team is now sixth in the East at 20-17, and there have been several recent signs that Turner may be not be going anywhere either.