Nate McMillan pressures officials to call Giannis Antetokounmpo FT violations

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine has come under the microscope during the postseason, with the Atlanta Hawks trying very hard to take advantage of it.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan was making his message clear before Friday’s Game 2, putting some external pressure on referees to be strict about calling ten-second violations against the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Nate McMillan, when asked by @sarah_k_spence on Giannis going beyond 10 seconds at the free throw line: "It's a rule we want them to call… We hope that, if that happens again, that it is called." — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 25, 2021

Ten-second violations at the free throw line typically aren’t enforced that strictly, but the frequency with which Antetokounmpo blows past the limit has led to some griping. It’s been called on him before, and the Hawks made clear that they want it called again.

It seems like some opponents are fed up with Giannis’ lengthy free throw routine, too. The Bucks star has refused to make any significant adjustments, but he would probably have to if the rule was enforced strictly like the Hawks want.