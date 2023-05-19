 Skip to main content
Report: NBA considering big change to All-Star Game

May 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Adam Silver speaking

Adam Silver speaking

The NBA realizes that the All-Star Game is not much of a spectacle, and apparently the league is looking into ways to potentially change it.

The league is considering doing away with the current player draft and returning to the former Eastern Conference-Western Conference format, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The idea is one the league is considering to try to make the game more competitive going forward.

The All-Star draft has made for some funny moments, but it hasn’t exactly made the game better. The 2023 edition was widely panned, with even some of the involved players offering a rather scathing assessment of the quality of play.

It is not really clear how returning to conference-based rosters would actually move the league closer to its goal of a more contested game. It might not hurt, but it probably wouldn’t be enough by itself.

