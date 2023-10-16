NBA assistant leaves league to become highest-paid WNBA coach ever

Nate Tibbetts is getting a bag to switch sides from the NBA to the WNBA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Tibbetts, an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic, is leaving to become the new head coach of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Wojnarowski adds that the deal is set to make Tibbetts the highest-paid coach in WNBA history.

Tibbetts, 46, has been an assistant in the NBA for over a decade. Prior to joining Orlando in 2021, he had stints with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. Tibbetts is generally held in high regard and has even received interviews for NBA head coaching jobs in the past.

The Mercury, featuring notable names like Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Brittney Griner, fired their head coach Vanessa Nygaard in June (with Nikki Blue taking over as interim as the team went a dismal 9-31 this year). Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia also runs the Mercury, and Tibbetts now becomes Ishbia’s latest big crossover hire for the WNBA franchise.