NBA reportedly making big change to replay review for next season

The final two minutes of NBA games could look much different in 2021-22 thanks to a reported rule change.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to end automatic replay reviews for out-of-bounds calls in the final two minutes of games. From now on, the only way those reviews can be triggered is via a coach’s challenge.

Sources: NBA Board of Governors approved in a vote today that Coach's Challenge will be the only method to review out-of-bounds calls with under two minutes left in games this season. https://t.co/ThlYWOh49h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2021

Previously, the NBA allowed referees to review out-of-bounds decisions at their discretion. While well-intentioned, the rule could lead to very lengthy stoppages late in close games, sometimes more than once. Fans hated it because it killed the pace of the game, and even some players weren’t happy with how the reviews were being handled.

Coaches have only been allowed one challenge per game since the new rule was instituted. That could make for some interesting tactical decisions in tighter games.