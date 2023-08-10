NBA player claims he had $93,000 watch stolen from home

NBA player Caris LeVert says he had a $93,000 watch stolen from his home during a party earlier this month.

LeVert, who is entering his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, threw a party at his Los Angeles home on August 1.

According to TMZ Sports, LeVert told police that he went to check his bedroom because someone was seen in there. When LeVert went to the room, he found his watch case open. LeVert claims that his $93,000 watch was missing.

The NBA player has since filed a police report for grand theft of his Swiss luxury watch.

LeVert, 28, is entering his his eighth NBA season. He was a first-round pick in 2016 out of Michigan. He began his career with the Brooklyn Nets and even averaged 20.2 points per game in the 2020-2021 season. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2021 as part of the James Harden trade. Then in 2022, he was sent to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio.

LeVert has earned just under $60 million so far during his NBA career. He just signed a 2-year, $32 million extension with the Cavs, which will bring his career earnings to nearly $92 million.