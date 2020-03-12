NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: Hiatus will last at least 30 days but season not cancelled

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared some information Thursday about the future of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver was interviewed on “Inside the NBA” on TNT and said he thinks the hiatus of the season will last at least 30 days.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discusses the timetable for the league’s suspension. pic.twitter.com/tterVvR29r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days. And we don’t know enough to be more specific than that,” Silver said.

Silver said they are trying to determine “what makes sense without compromising anyone’s safety.” He acknowledged it’s too early to answer that question.

Silver also addressed whether the season would be cancelled. He says it’s “premature” to say the season will be cancelled, but of course a possibility.

Adam Silver on TNT: "Even if we're out for a month, even if we're out for six weeks…It was way premature to suggest that we've lost the season." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 13, 2020

The NBA has put some policies in place for its teams and players as they are in shutdown mode for the time being.

Two members of the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positive for coronavirus. Analyst Charles Barkley says he is ill and awaiting results of his test.