NBA issues policies for players to help avoid coronavirus

The NBA on Wednesday night announced the suspension of the current season due to the containment effort regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The news came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the immediate postponement of the Jazz-Thunder game, and testing for the players and media members around the team. Other teams that had recently faced the Jazz were quarantined.

On Thursday, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

Teams and players were waiting for direction from the NBA on how to proceed. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league has issued new policies for teams and players.

The NBA has informed all 30 teams on policies effective immediately and through March 16, including: – All players must remain in market of team

– Players remain home as long as possible

– NO group workouts, practices

– Team physicians/trainers speak to each player once a day — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The policies include:

– All players must remain in market of team

– Players remain home as long as possible

– No group workouts, practices

– Team physicians/trainers speak to each player once a day

The NBA having high-profile cases of athletes with coronavirus has sent a greater message to society about the seriousness of this issue. And the seriousness has every bit to do with the ease of transmission of the virus as its potential harm to a person’s health.