NBA issues discipline for Heat-Grizzlies fight that spilled into the stands

The NBA has given the formal reprimands for Saturday’s incident between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday, the NBA announced that they are fining Heat forward Myron Gardner and Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. $35,000 each over their respective roles in Saturday’s fight. The league’s release stated that Gardner initiated the incident before Pippen then proceeded to escalate it.

The two teams met on Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. In the closing minutes of Miami’s eventual 136-120 victory, Gardner knocked Pippen to the ground with a blindside hit after a three-point attempt.

Referees did not blow a whistle on the play, leaving Pippen to take up matters into his own hands. He ran towards Gardner on the other end of the floor to confront him, and the two started a scuffle that ended up spilling over into the first row of the stands.

Here is the video of the full incident.

FIGHT IN MIAMI.



Myron Gardner & Scottie Pippen Jr GO AT IT.



Of course, Myron is involved again. Lmao.



Both of them have been ejected. pic.twitter.com/CCuzbiJTLW — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) February 22, 2026

Gardner, 24, and Pippen, 25, were each hit with technical fouls and ejected on the spot. Now both players are having to pay respective $35,000 fines as well (though that is light discipline compared to the other punishments that the NBA has handed out this month).