NBA announces significant discipline for Patrick Beverley

November 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Patrick Beverley in a sweatshirt

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley.

Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton (video here).

Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly.

The league announced on Thursday that Beverley has been suspended three games. They said in their announcement that the suspension was “based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Beverley will begin serving his suspension on Friday night and will not play in the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Beverley has been known for being a tough player who plays somewhat of an enforcer role. In this case, he was trying to send the message that nobody can disrespect one of his teammates and get away with it.

Beverley sent the message but is paying the price with his suspension.

