ESPN’s Jay Williams calls for harsh punishment against Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams feels the veteran guard should face significant disciplinary action from the NBA.

Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley ran in and body-checked the 7-foot Ayton to the floor (video here).

During Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up,” Williams ripped Beverley and called for the NBA to suspend him.

“I get it, he’s always gotta protect his teammates, but I agree with what Devin Booker said. I’m so tired of watching Pat Beverley push people in the back,” Williams said. “Push them in their chest. There was also the push in the 2021 playoffs with (Chris Paul) walking back to his bench. I think Patrick Beverley should be suspended for something like this. I don’t think there’s any room for somebody pushing somebody from the blind side.”

As Williams mentioned, Ayton is not the first Suns player Beverley shoved in the back. There was an even more egregious incident during the 2021 playoffs, when Beverley took exception to something Chris Paul said and aggressively shoved CP3. Beverley was suspended to start the following season because of that incident.

While Beverley can argue he was defending his teammate on Tuesday, it would not be a surprise if he is suspended because of his history.