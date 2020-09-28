NBA Finals schedule released for Lakers-Heat series

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 125-113 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night to clinch a berth into the NBA Finals.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points with 14 rebounds and five assists in the win. His big game came after he took the blame for the team’s loss in Game 5.

Jimmy Butler added 22, Tyler Herro had 19, and Andre Iguodala was a big bonus with 15 points on 4-for-4 three-point shooting.

A year after going 39-43 and missing the playoffs, the Heat are returning to the NBA Finals where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is a look at the schedule for the NBA Finals, which begin on Wednesday night and are set to end by October 13.

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9:00 pm ET

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 9:00 pm

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 pm

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9:00 pm

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 9:00 pm

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 pm

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:00 pm

LeBron James won two NBA championships as a member of the Heat. Now he will be facing them in the Finals as a member of the Lakers. Bring it on.