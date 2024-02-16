NBA fines Tyronn Lue over funny viral video where he dissed refs

While many found this week’s viral postgame video of LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue to be pretty hysterical, the NBA did not agree.

The league announced on Friday that Lue has been fined $35,000. As stated by the NBA, the reason for the fine was that Lue issued a “public criticism of the officiating” and questioned their “integrity.” The release mentioned that Lue’s actions occurred outside the Clippers’ locker room after Wednesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/AwR0AzUkyR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 16, 2024

That leaves no doubt about what sparked Lue’s fine. The usually mild-mannered Lue was ejected from Wednesday’s game after picking up two technical fouls for arguing two separate officiating decisions in the fourth quarter. The Clippers would come back to win the game after Lue’s ejection though, erasing what was once a 15-point deficit.

In the tunnel after the contest, viral video showed a giddy Lue emerging out of the locker room and loudly exclaming, ‘Where the refs at now? Cheating a–, that’s all they’ve been doing.” Lue also later appeared to say, ‘Where James at, the referee, I wanna kick him in the mouth” (a reference to Wednesday’s crew chief James Williams).

You can watch the video clips here.

Though Lue did not make his comments at a press conference or in another public forum, the NBA has still decided to punish him for the remarks. Lue becomes the second member of the Clippers organization to draw a league fine in as many days.