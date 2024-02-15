Ty Lue ejected from Clippers-Warriors game

Tyronn Lue was ejected from Wednesday’s Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Lue was ejected after being called for his second technical foul, which triggers an automatic ejection. The Clippers head coach was coming to the defense of big man Mason Plumlee.

Tyronn Lue now gets hit with a second tech for defending Mason Plumlee after a no call and gets ejected. pic.twitter.com/fdTA9A0sJg — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 15, 2024

Plumlee was ticked off that the officials didn’t call Draymond Green for a foul despite the contact Green made with Plumlee under the basket while Plumlee went up for a shot.

Plumlee was frustrated that no foul was called, so he hacked Brandin Podziemski twice, which led a foul to be called on him.

MASON PLUMLEE GOING TO PRISON pic.twitter.com/DcsS5BrdXh — 𝓟𝓸𝓵𝓸𝓜𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵🕷️ (@PoloDmitch) February 15, 2024

Not only was Lue ejected, but Plumlee’s hack against Podziemski resulted in a Flagrant-1 foul call. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga was also called for a tech over the incident.

The Clippers entered the game 35-17, which had them third in the West. The Warriors entered the game 26-25 and on a 5-game winning streak.