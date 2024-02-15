 Skip to main content
Ty Lue ejected from Clippers-Warriors game

February 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ty Lue points at ref

Tyronn Lue was ejected from Wednesday’s Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Lue was ejected after being called for his second technical foul, which triggers an automatic ejection. The Clippers head coach was coming to the defense of big man Mason Plumlee.

Plumlee was ticked off that the officials didn’t call Draymond Green for a foul despite the contact Green made with Plumlee under the basket while Plumlee went up for a shot.

Plumlee was frustrated that no foul was called, so he hacked Brandin Podziemski twice, which led a foul to be called on him.

Not only was Lue ejected, but Plumlee’s hack against Podziemski resulted in a Flagrant-1 foul call. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga was also called for a tech over the incident.

The Clippers entered the game 35-17, which had them third in the West. The Warriors entered the game 26-25 and on a 5-game winning streak.

