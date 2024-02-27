NBA reporter shares more concrete timeline for Joel Embiid’s return

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten used to life without Joel Embiid, but they may only have to tread water for a little while longer.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” basketball reporter Adrian Wojnarowski shared a more firm timetable for Embiid’s return from his left knee injury. Wojnarowski sid that 76ers are hopeful Embiid will be back on the court for them in late March.

Woj: Sixers expect Joel Embiid back in late-March pic.twitter.com/yG60otjsmh — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 27, 2024

The reigning MVP Embiid has not played since Jan. 30 after tearing the meniscus in that left knee during a game against the Golden State Warriors. He underwent surgery on Feb. 6 and has now missed the last 11 games and counting. The 76ers have gone 4-7 in that span to fall to 33-24 on the year (fifth in the East but just one game above the play-in zone).

Embiid will obviously need some additional time to recondition after such a long absence. But a return in late March would extend his absence to about 25 games (giving Embiid roughly a dozen games left to play in prior to the end of the regular season). The 76ers might be a play-in team at that point and could use all the help they can get. They will be hoping the extended time off for Embiid resolves both his meniscus injury and the other issue that he was dealing with in the weeks prior.