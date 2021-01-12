 Skip to main content
Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Report: NBA investigating videos of Kyrie Irving at party

January 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyrie Irving has been away from the Brooklyn Nets this week for personal reasons, and he may not be eligible to play right away if and when he does decide to return.

Irving has missed Brooklyn’s last three games, and no one seems to know why. On Monday night, a video on social media surfaced that appeared to show him at a maskless gathering to celebrate his sister’s birthday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the NBA is looking into the video to determine if Irving violated COVID-19 protocols.

You can see the video in question here.

Wojnarowski also noted that Irving has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets and is not expected to play on Wednesday or Saturday, either.

In other words, there is no timetable for Irving’s return. He may have to quarantine even when he does rejoin the Nets, so that could keep him out even longer.

Nets coach Steve Nash made some comments recently that indicated he is unsure of the reason behind Irving’s absence. Brooklyn has lost its last two games to fall to 5-6 on the season.

