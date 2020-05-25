Report: NBA may jump right into playoffs, seed teams from 1-16

The NBA is looking to formulate a set plan for the resumption of play to present to team owners on Friday, and there is a legitimate chance the regular season has already concluded.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the NBA is leaning toward jumping right into the postseason when play resumes. And with games potentially all being played at Disney World in Florida, there are no travel restrictions standing in the way of temporarily eliminating conferences and seeding teams 1-16.

"I still think it's going to be a hard pass."@WindhorstESPN on the possibility of the NBA re-seeding teams 1-16, regardless of conference. pic.twitter.com/kDBk8QlSb2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2020

As Windhorst mentioned, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has long been intrigued by the idea of combining conferences and re-seeding teams in the postseason. Of course, there are plenty of teams that would be opposed to that format, as it could force them to face more difficult competition. For example, the Brooklyn Nets would have to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round as opposed to the Toronto Raptors if teams were seeded 1-16.

A survey the NBA recently distributed to executives listed several potential formats the league could follow when play resumes. While the idea of a 1-16 postseason might appeal to fans, teams will almost certainly vote based on their individual situations.