Former NBA No. 2 overall pick out for season with injury

Year 2 did not quite go according to plan for one rising NBA player.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Thursday that forward Brandon Miller has undergone surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Miller will now be out for the rest of the 2024-25 season as a result.

Still just 22 years old, Miller was Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft (one pick after Victor Wembanyama). While his tenure with the team got off to a bumpy start, Miller had really found his footing this season. He was averaging 21.0 points on 3.9 three-pointers made per game. Miller also rounded out his line with 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as a very worthy No. 2 option to Charlotte star LaMelo Ball.

But Miller, a righty shooter, suffered the wrist injury in a loss to the Utah Jazz eight days ago. Now he has gotten a season-ending procedure done to address the issue, leaving the 11-29 Hornets to turn to the likes of Cody Martin and Nick Smith Jr. to fill in for them for the rest of the year.