Brandon Miller has message for Hornets fans who booed him

June 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Brandon Miller being interviewed

May 17, 2023; Chicago, Il, USA; Brandon Miller talks to the media during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Many Charlotte Hornets fans were were unhappy with the team’s decision to draft Brandon Miller on Thursday night, and the former Alabama star has a message for those critics.

A local radio host who was at Spectrum Center in Charlotte during the NBA Draft reported that the “overwhelming majority” of fans at the arena booed when the Hornets took Miller No. 2 overall. Miller was asked about that reception during an appearance on Charlotte Sports Live.

“To the ones who are booing, I’ll just let you know we’re gonna get a lot of wins this year, definitely,” Miller said. “We’re gonna try to hold up that big trophy at the end. I’m just gonna have a lot of winners around me.”

Miller was connected to a murder case earlier this year, but he was not charged with a crime. He then reportedly raised some red flags during the pre-draft interview process.

Many Hornets fans wanted the team to select point guard Scoot Henderson at No. 2, but Charlotte already has a starting point guard in LaMelo Ball. That is likely why they preferred Miller.

Miller should have plenty of motivation to prove himself as a rookie next season. He already has set one extremely lofty goal for his first season.

